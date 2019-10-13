23-year-old shot in lower body Sunday morning is expected to live

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are actively investigating after an adult male was shot in his lower body Sunday morning.

According to officials, police responded to the 5000 block of Jefferson Ave. after gunshots were heard in the area.

Shortly after, police believe they located the victim from that shooting in the 4500 block of Madison Ave.

Police say the 23-year-old man was injured by a single gunshot to the lower body.

The victim was taken local hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Officials say there is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or report a tip online at P3Tips.com.

