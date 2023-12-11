PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Winter is here! The leaves are off the trees, and now is a great time to inspect and make changes to the trees around your home. Kyle Carter from Smith’s Tree Care powered by BrightView joined us with a special announcement from Chris Greene with BrightView.

Smith’s Tree Care Powered By BrightView

WAVY’s Tree Care Experts on Your Side

757-969-1768

SmithsTreeCare.net

Facebook at Smith’s Tree Care

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Smith’s Tree Care Powered By BrightView.