Personal Injury Lawyers

Tom McGrath’s Motorcycle Law Group
Representing injured Motorists in Virginia for over 30 years, call Tom McGrath’s Motorcycle Law Group, The firm That rides.Visit Website
As avid motorcycle riders, each attorney with our firm understands the unique situations that motorcyclists face every day on the road. This gives us the ability to explain your motorcycle accident to a jury, judge, or insurance adjuster, and make sure they understand what happened to you.
We also understand that negligence does not only affect motorcyclists. Each of our attorneys is a skilled trial lawyer with the experience to help you or your loved one who has been injured due to the carelessness of another.
More information
Many attorneys say they represent victims of motorcycle accidents.
But ask them: Do they also ride?
Every attorney at the Motorcycle Law Group does.
The motorcycle is unlike other four-wheeled vehicles, requiring skilled and vigilant rider coordination to operate – particularly in a crash scenario. Our success rate for favorable settlements and jury outcomes is thanks to our deep and broad knowledge of motorcycle physics, motorcycle and traffic laws, and an understanding of how bikes are operated with the hands, feet, and mind. Most importantly, we have a passion for the motorcycling lifestyle and can effectively and sincerely communicate to the jury, judge, and insurance companies the reasons we ride and the laws that guide our community.
More information
Unlike car and motorcycle crashes, accidents involving tractor-trailers are not only more catastrophic, but they also involve the trucking company, numerous state and federal regulations, and employment law. Thanks to our decades of experience in highway crashes and cases involving big rigs, we have developed a leading expertise on how to pursue at-fault drivers and trucking companies for maximum reward.
When trucks crash, the effect is often devastating for people and property, resulting in severe lifelong injuries or death. Crashes can also take an emotional and financial toll on victims and their families, the pain from which can be lessened in part by a monetary award.
More information
If you have been involved in a car accident, you may be entitled to compensation to help cover your medical bills, lost income, emotional distress, and related pain or suffering. While our firm is known for our representation of motorcycle accident victims, the laws that dictate rules for cars and other motor vehicles are not too distinctive from motorcycles, and we often represent victims of complex automobile accidents.
We look at a wide variety of factors in every car crash to pursue the maximum recovery amounts for victims of major accidents. A crash can take an emotional, financial, physical and potentially human toll, and as attorneys, our focus is finding you the monetary resources to cover medical expenses, get you back to health, and help ease pain and suffering. Depending on the state where the accident occurred, there are various insurance policy stipulations that can help you recover maximum damages.
More information
Most physicians, dentists, nurses and medical specialists are highly skilled, trained, and compassionate in their patient care. But they are also human, and sometimes make mistakes that injure a patient – or worse. In these instances, the patient or the patient’s family can claim medical malpractice.
Medical malpractice cases boil down to a single question: Did the healthcare provider deviate from accepted standards of care and harm the patient in the process? If the answer is Yes, the victim or the victim’s family may be entitled to a payment.
Physicians are insured against medical malpractice, and in such a case, their insurance company is working hard to get the patient to release the claim for as little money as possible. As skilled medical malpractice attorneys, our job is to make the insurance company pay as much as possible to ensure you gain peace of mind and assistance to cover your costs – both physical and emotional – of the medical error.
More information
Our team is proud to support causes close to the motorcycling community.
Outside of our offices, we educate lawmakers on causes that impact riders. We fight against unfair legislation that negatively impacts motorcycling, and we work with legislators to enact laws that protect the rights and safety of all riders.
Lawyers at the Motorcycle Law Group routinely provide riders, as well as riding clubs and organizations with free legal advice, and in many circumstances offer legal representation at little or no cost. We also regularly donate to charitable causes close to the motorcycling community.
More information
What should you do if you’re in an accident? Do you have enough insurance? What does your family need to know about you and your bike?
Not knowing answers to these questions could cost you if you’re ever in an accident. Download our Prepared Rider Kit to help ensure you and your bike are covered before you’re in an accident.
More information
Tom McGrath’s Motorcycle Law Group
763 J. Clyde Morris Blvd
Suite 1D
Newport News, Va 23601
Phone: 757.595.7505 and 1.800.321.8968
Contact Us