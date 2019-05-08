Personal Injury Lawyers

Most physicians, dentists, nurses and medical specialists are highly skilled, trained, and compassionate in their patient care. But they are also human, and sometimes make mistakes that injure a patient – or worse. In these instances, the patient or the patient’s family can claim medical malpractice.



Medical malpractice cases boil down to a single question: Did the healthcare provider deviate from accepted standards of care and harm the patient in the process? If the answer is Yes, the victim or the victim’s family may be entitled to a payment.



Physicians are insured against medical malpractice, and in such a case, their insurance company is working hard to get the patient to release the claim for as little money as possible. As skilled medical malpractice attorneys, our job is to make the insurance company pay as much as possible to ensure you gain peace of mind and assistance to cover your costs – both physical and emotional – of the medical error.



