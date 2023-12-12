PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The holidays are a time of joy and togetherness, but we recognize that for separated or blended families, it can also be a time of added stress. Besianne Tavss-Maiden of the Law Offices of Tavss, Fletcher, Maiden, Reed, P.C. shares advice for handling a child custody matter in a peaceful and appropriate way for the holidays and beyond.

Tavss, Fletcher, Maiden, Reed, P.C.

757-625-1214

TAVSS.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Tavss, Fletcher, Maiden, Reed, P.C.