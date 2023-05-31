PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When was the last time you inspected your crawl space? A recent report by The National Association of Realtors shows that over 50% of homeowners don’t know whether this space exists below their home’s floor. Tim Tracy from JES Foundation Repair joined us with some helpful information about crawl space encapsulation.

JES Foundation Repair

2569 Quality Court, Virginia Beach

(888) 665-2905

jeswork.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by JES Foundation Repair.