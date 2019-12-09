Bright Holiday Smiles

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- Are you asking Santa for a bright, white smile for Christmas? Here now to tell us how you could make that wish come true are Dentists Dani Howell and Lon Meader from our Experts On Your Side at Atlantic Dental Care.

Atlantic Dental Care

WAVY’S Dental Experts On Your Side

117 dentists in 74 locations serving the entire Hampton Roads Area

Dr. Meader is at 5505 Indian River Road in Virginia Beach (757) 424-1300

Dr. Howell is in Downtown Suffolk at 102 Western Avenue (757) 539-7695

To find dentist closest to you, visit AtlanticDentalCare.net

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Atlantic Dental Care.