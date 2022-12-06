Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
39°
LIVE NOW
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon
Sign Up
Norfolk
39°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
D. C. Bureau
Politics from The Hill
Your Local Election Headquarters
10 On Your Side
Press Releases
Coats for Families
Remarkable Women
Walmart Mass Shooting
Top Stories
Virginia farm creates unique Dolly Parton tribute
Gallery
Top Stories
DVS launches license plate campaign to honor women …
Virginia tradition keeps baby boy’s memory alive
Video
Deaf NC couple’s apartment accidentally cleared out
Video
Seaview Lofts tenants homeless for the holidays
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
LIVE: WAVY Digital Desk
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Norfolk & Virginia Beach Weather Cameras Live
Severe Weather
UV Index
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
Weather Explainers
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Traffic Flow Map
Gas Prices
Fueling the Facts
Investigative
The Patients V. Perwaiz
Gun Violence Interactive Map
Taking Back the Community
Unsolved
Sports
World Cup
Washington Huddle
NFL
Big Game Bound
ACC Football
Admirals
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Flights
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Dream-Remodels
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Medical Monday
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Living Local
Event Calendar
Holidays
Cookie Classic
Hope & Healing Fund
Experts
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY News Mobile App
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Attorneys – Personal Injury
Need 10 On Your Side?
Contact 10 On Your Side
Click here for details.