Excellent Educators: Wendy Cox

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Wendy Cox

Division: Gates County Public Schools

Position: Teacher assistant at Gates County High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Wendy Cox is a teacher assistant at Gates County High School who was filling in as a teacher in a self-contained classroom at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. During the early months of the pandemic, Cox rode a school bus every single day to help deliver meals and instructional packets to students at their homes. Cox volunteered to help out with numerous senior celebrations throughout the remainder of the school year. She also volunteered her time to help hand out instructional packets to students in the evenings, staying at the school until 7 p.m. some nights.

She is not just a teacher assistant; she is truly a co-teacher when working with our students with special needs. She assists with lesson planning and material preparation. When faced with the need to engage students who remained at home during the start of the pandemic, Cox jumped in to help with parent communication and planning activities for home. Her partnership with the self-contained classroom teacher has helped our students bloom during these uncertain times.