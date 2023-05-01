Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Victoria Outlaw

Division: Hertford County Public Schools

Position: Math teacher at Ahoskie Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Victoria Outlaw is a fourth grade math teacher at Ahoskie Elementary School. She is a dedicated and devoted teacher who adores her students. She has a wonderful relationship with both students and parents. She continuously communicates with parents, updating them about their child’s progress.

She wants her students to know that their success is one of her top priorities. She enjoys helping them and provides remediation through small group instruction during the school day. Outlaw is always looking for creative ways to make math fun. She is always concerned about the well being of her students, beginning classes always smiling, she is very patient with her students and very understanding. She works hard to make sure students feel loved.

Outlaw has a good attendance record. In addition to being a fourth grade math teacher, she is a lead AIG teacher and a participant of the North Carolina Leadership Academy, where she is learning how to effectively coach new teachers and she serves as a mentor for new teachers. She collaborates with math teachers in her building to plan activities for student engagement and content knowledge, ensuring the success of all students. Outlaw truly represents Ahoskie Elementary Schools theme of “learning and growing together.”