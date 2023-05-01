Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Vicki Oi Yan ReDavid

Division: Chesapeake Public Schools

Position: Mathematics teacher at Grassfield High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Vicki Oi Yan ReDavid has taught in several locales, earning recognition in each of them. She received the Excellence in Teaching Mathematics Award at Grassfield High School, the Distinguished Educator Award at Churchland Middle School, and the Dedicated Teacher Award at Norwich High School in New York. She serves as 504 Chair, academic advisor, and mathematics instructional leader at Grassfield. She lives in Chesapeake with her husband and two dogs.