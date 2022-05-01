Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Vanessa Hinton

Division: Portsmouth Public Schools

Position: Fifth grade teacher at Douglass Park Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Vanessa Hinton has been named “the Queen of Douglass Park.” As a 45-year veteran of public education, Hinton is an inspiration to her fellow teachers and staff. She brings great perspective and insight from her years in the role, but she also has served as a model on how you can evolve as an educator as the educational arena has changed — especially with technology and virtual learning. She is very caring and showcases a genuine love for her students.