Excellent Educators: Tyler Bridgers

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Tyler Bridgers

Division: Perquimans School District

Position: Math teacher at Perquimans County Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: It’s 6 a.m., and once again, Tyler Bridgers beats the custodians into the building. By 6:15 a.m., Bridgers’ math classroom is ready to “rock n’ roll.” The whiteboard is full of life, and the Google Classroom is full of high-quality, real-world applications that students will dive into. It’s just another day in Bridgers’ classroom.

After school, Bridgers doesn’t fly home. He is busy volunteering his time, tutoring or supporting our athletics teams. He will stop at nothing to tutor any student before school, after school, and on teacher workdays, even if that student has another math teacher. He works with remote families to provide after school tutoring opportunities, either face-to-face or through Google Meets.

When the coronavirus pandemic shut down our schools in the spring of 2020, Bridgers’ creativity and innovative teaching became the forefront of 21st Century education. He viewed the remote learning platform as a new challenge, and he not only met the challenge, he smashed a homerun!

Since Aug. 17, 2020, Bridgers has been teaching students face-to-face and remotely simultaneously through live Google Meets, creating videos for asynchronous learning opportunities. He’s teaching more than just student; he is teaching fellow colleagues how to be an effective remote teacher. Visitors from other school districts have visited his room and sought individual coaching from him.

He partnered with another math teacher in our school to deliver professional development for teachers and administrators during the North East Regional Education Service Alliance Virtual Conference. Hundreds of viewers from across seven different education agencies tuned in for his session.

Tomorrow morning at 6 a.m., he will do it again. The lights in the school will be turned on and Bridgers will start another day of dynamic teaching.