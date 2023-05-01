Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Tori Otstot

Division: York County School Division

Position: English teacher at Queens Lake Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Tori Otstot is a dedicated English teacher at Queens Lake Middle School and always goes above and beyond to reach her eighth grade students. Otstot is fantastic with building relationships with students, even the most reluctant learners, and finds ways to integrate engaging and out-of-the-box strategies to make tremendous gains with students in their reading and writing abilities. Otstot also serves as our English department head, has led meaningful professional development for staff, and attends PLC meetings with our seventh grade team to provide coaching and support for these teachers as well.

Not only is Otstot making a huge difference with our students at Queens Lake in English, but she also teaches digital journalism and directs our Wake up Wednesday show that is viewed by the student body every week. She has empowered the students in this class to conduct interviews and film and edit clips from events that our students participate in. She then sends out the 10 to 15 minute video for our QLMS students and staff, which serves as a video announcement platform. It’s something that we all look forward to each week!