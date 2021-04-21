Excellent Educators: Tina Mathis

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Tina Mathis

Division: Perquimans School District

Position: English teacher at Perquimans County High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Tina Mathis teaches all English 1 classes at Perquimans County High School. She uses Google Meets to connect with her remote students while she is teaching her in-person students during the day. This allows her remote students to be part of their class and to participate fully in class discussions, teacher instruction, and review and practice in a collaborative manner with their peers.

Mathis contacts students and parents on a daily basis to make sure they are able to understand their work, as well as offer assistance to complete any assignments. Mathis also has been a leader in our school in the use of digital tools to monitor student progress and to maintain communication with all of her students. Mathis regularly meets with students after hours and on weeks to give them every chance to succeed.

Mathis also coordinates positive behavior interventions and supports celebrations for students as a way to recognize their achievement during this unusual time at school.