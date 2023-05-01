Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Tina Garfield

Division: Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Position: Spanish teacher at Princess Anne High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Tina Garfield is the Virginia Beach City Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year. Garfield has been teaching for 26 years and is a graduate of Princess Anne High School. Her Spanish teachers at VBCPS sparked her passion for education.

Garfield received the National Board Certified Teacher distinction in 2019. She leads professional development sessions for teachers and sponsors her school’s Spanish Honor Society. Her volunteer service includes Families of Autistic Children of Tidewater and the Beach Girls Rock and African American Male Summit committees.

“Mrs. Garfield’s teaching methods give students an opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of the culture and experiences of the Spanish-speaking world,” said VBCPS Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence. “Her dedication inspires students to gain confidence in themselves and their unique talents. She exemplifies what it means to be part of the VBCPS family.”