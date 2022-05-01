Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Tim Schneider

Division: Chesapeake Public Schools

Position: Seventh grade English teacher at Great Bridge Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Tim Schneider, a seventh grade English teacher, received his bachelor’s degree from Messiah College in Pennsylvania and master’s degree from Old Dominion University in Virginia. He won Teacher of the Year in 2006-2007 at Sparrow Road Intermediate. He serves as the Great Bridge Middle (GBM) teacher representative for vertical alignment and matriculation of rising fifth graders for feeder schools. He also serves on the reading committee at his school.

Schneider sponsors the SCA and organizes the school talent show, carnival, leadership training, student-staff basketball game, spirit week, and other activities for the students. He also leads Wyldlife, a Young Life program, on Tuesday mornings, before school, for over 200 students. He coordinates all of the games, lessons, activities, and small groups for the participants and Wyldlife leaders.

He currently serves as a teacher team leader and GBM’s United Way coordinator. Previously, Schneider served as one of the coordinators of the school improvement plan (SIP) committee. He has also created and implemented GBM’s orientation program, Wildcat Smash, for rising sixth graders and new students. Schneider also initiated and coordinated the school newspaper for GBM.

Schneider enjoys tennis, spending time with his wife and kids and leading worship at his church. He resides in Chesapeake with his wife, Diane, and children Ethan, 14, and Kady, 12. Schneider has 17 years of teaching experience, 15 of which have been in Chesapeake.