Excellent Educators: Tara Lord

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Tara Lord

Division: Gloucester County Public Schools

Position: Fifth grade teacher at Bethel Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Tara Lord has gone above and beyond to create fun and engaging videos to highlight students and to teach lessons. She co-sponsors the Bethel Running Club, creates the Bethel monthly news show featuring our fifth grade students, and creates humorous lessons for our students’ virtual learning. She is also our yearbook coordinator.

Last year, when schools closed and none of us know what we were doing, Lord immediately started creating read aloud videos. Whenever Bethel’s principal needed a boost, she would watch her videos. Dr. Jennifer McSweeney, GCPS’ language arts specialist, gave Lord a shoutout for her engaging writing video.

On top of being a creative videographer, Lord is taking a course to become a Google-certified teacher and is taking a National Geographic Society course titled, “Storytelling for Impact in Your Classroom: Photography.”

Lord has taken a difficult situation and made it fun for her hybrid and virtual students. Her positive upbeat instruction and extracurricular activities have helped to improve the climate of our school.