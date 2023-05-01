Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Tammy Jernigan

Division: Bertie County Schools

Position: Math teacher at Bertie Early College High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Tammy Jernigan is an incredibly dedicated and hardworking educator. She has 23 years of experience as a math teacher in Bertie County Schools. She presently teaches at Bertie Early College High School. She has a B.A. in Middle Grade Education, a masters in secondary mathematics, and is AIG Certified (K-12).

Jernigan has been Teacher of the Year at Bertie Early College High School for the last 5 years. Prior to COVID-19, she took the young ladies of Bertie Early College prior to the Women in Math Sprint Competition at Elizabeth City State University where they placed first in 2018 and 2019. She has served as a mentor to beginning teachers and co-sponsor of BETA Club from 2017 to present.

She serves as the chairperson of the School Improvement Team and MTSS. Her positive energy and zest for education have been an inspiration to many and her enthusiasm for teaching is contagious. She has a great rapport with her students and finds time in her schedule to assist students with any difficulties that they are having with her class.

