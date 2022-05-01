Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Tamara Mewborn

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: Physical education teacher at Ghent School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Tamara Mewborn serves as a physical education teacher at Ghent School. She has been teaching for 19 years, which have included instruction at the elementary and middle school levels.

During her 19 years of teaching with Norfolk Public Schools, Mewborn has been very active by serving on many school level teams and activities: Instructional Leadership Team, Data Team, Fun Run sponsor, Crisis Team, Peer Coaching with the New Teacher Center (NTC), Student Activities Chair, COVID-19 Team, Remediation Tutor, Summer Enrichment Tutor, Cooperating Teacher/Mentor, and 21st Century Program Leader. Additionally, Mewborn serves Ghent School as the Resource Team Chair and Bus Lead.

Mewborn shines when it comes to planning activities for students, building positive relationships with students, colleagues, and stakeholders. Mewborn coordinates and leads an extremely interactive field day, in which she collaborates with community sponsors to provide a wonderful day of fun in the sun for all students in kindergarten to fifth grade.

Mewborn spends time finding new and exciting ways to incorporate technology into her health and PE classes, as well as fun ways to bring cross-curricular topics to support her co-worker’s instructional content. She is truly an advocate for the students. She can be seen pumping up students before tests, lending a listening ear when needed, and being supportive of student’s needs. When observing Mewborn’ s interactions with students, it is evident that she has a love for the profession and a sincere interest and concern for her students.

Mewborn is willing to create effective lessons that incorporate content and life skills that support an optimal learning environment. She is wonderful with students as she sets high, yet reasonable expectations in terms of both their physical education, health requirements, and behavior.

Mewborn has proven her abilities in the areas of planning instructional activities, assessing students, creating, and managing a positive learning environment, and communicating with parents, colleagues, and building administration.

Mewborn is the epitome of being a “team player” and is willing to take on additional duties and responsibilities for the benefit of all students, staff, and the Ghent School community. She remains an invaluable member of Ghent School and the community it serves.