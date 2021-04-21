Excellent Educators: Suzanne Tate

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Suzanne Tate

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: English teacher at Blair Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Suzanne Tate deserves recognition for going above and beyond to connect with students and families during virtual teaching and learning this school year. For example, she purchased books, supplies and lap desks for students, and personally visited each students’ home to drop off items she thought would help them feel comfortable learning from home. She also has maintained personal connections with students and families by sending notes and gift cards to recognize students’ efforts with virtual learning.