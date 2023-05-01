Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Susan Kellam

Division: Northampton County Public Schools

Position: Second grade teacher at Occohannock Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Susan Kellam is a National Board certified teacher and has spent over two decades in public school education. Her involvement in the community and her commitment to providing her students with meaningful life experiences is commendable.

She has demonstrated her ability to lead by serving as a teacher mentor, grade level chair, and one fo the school’s literacy for children experts. She is helpful, caring, resourceful, and eager to assist with any task. She frequently goes above and beyond, and she recently offered her expertise and planning abilities to update the district’s curriculum and pacing guides. She did it willingly and cheerfully, even though it was not required of her. Kellam takes on the responsibility of providing exceptional support and service to new faculty and staff. She quickly determines their specific needs and moves quickly to provide critical information, recommendations, or direction.

When you walk into her classroom, you are greeted with smiles from both her and the students. Kellam’s “little funnies” frequently make the students in the class laugh. She has designed an inviting classroom that promotes schoolwide expectations of being respectful, responsible, safe, and healthy. Students are always encouraged to share what they have learned and to invite you to their desks to see what they are working on or to read with them.

Through many changes in building leadership, Kellam has made a difference at our school, exemplified the mission of Northampton County Public Schools, and has positively impacted the people of her community. Her skills, knowledge, willingness to help others, and dedication to our students, staff, and community make her an Excellent Educator.