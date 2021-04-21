Excellent Educators: Summer Dawkins

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Summer Dawkins

Division: Isle of Wight County Schools

Position: First grade teacher at Carrsville Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: In addition to her regularly scheduled Zoom lessons in reading, writing, and math, Summer Dawkins meets one-on-one every week with her first-grade students to address their specific reading needs. She also has small group reading and math meetings on Friday to support students who need additional support.

She communicates with her families weekly and provides additional ideas to support the students’ learning needs. She also works to support the learning of in-person students by meeting one-on-one to address their specific needs. Dawkins is always looking for ways to boost her virtual students’ engagement and motivating them to do their best.

She recently found a way to build community while encouraging students to do their best handwriting by having a “mystery letter” of the day. Students who work hard are awarded a class point and the entire class celebrates together later in the week during a class-selected activity. This type of out-of-the-box thinking has encouraged her students to actively participate in their learning.