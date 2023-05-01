Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Steve Hanf

Division: Dare County Schools

Position: Newspaper and yearbook advisor and introduction to publications teacher at First Flight High School

What the division said about this Excellent Educator: Steve Hanf has taken the publications program to new heights at First Flight High School. Students thrive in his program and consistently create impressive content for the school’s media outlet Nighthawk News Magazine. Hanf allows students to participate in all aspects of media, including their seasonal print magazine, news website, and podcast channel. Hanf was awarded Dare County Schools Teacher of the Year in 2021.

Nighthawk News Magazine is an 11-time recipient of the Tar Hell Award from NCSMA and a two-time winner of the Silver Crown from CSPA. The publication was also an NSPA Pacemaker finalist for 2008, 2010, and 2016. The website was a Tar Heel winner in 2012 and 2014.