Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Stephanie Filio

Division: Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Position: School counselor at Larkspur Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Stephanie Filio works tirelessly to ensure success by providing proactive support via her expertise in social-emotional learning, establishing open lines of communication, and building positive relationships with students, parents, and staff.