Excellent Educators: Stella Bradshaw

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Stella Bradshaw

Division: Isle of Wight County Schools

Position: Physical education teacher at Westside Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Stella Bradshaw become something of a local legend through the videos she created for students during the coronavirus pandemic. Bradshaw dressed up as, and transformed into, different characters depending on the topic she was instructing. One character who was a particular crowd favorite was “Mrs. Eti Quetteshaw.” She taught Westside students the valuable life skills surrounding table manners and etiquette.

Bradshaw used the power of imagination, creativity, and fun to connect with students during the pandemic. Despite the man challenges we have all faced, she has kept a positive attitude and been a wonderful role model for the students of Westside.