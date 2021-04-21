Excellent Educators: Sierria Ware

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Sierria Ware

Division: Hampton City Schools

Position: English teacher at Hampton High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Sierria Ware believes that every student is capable of achieving greatness, and reminds them daily that she is willing to do whatever it takes to ensure their success.

In addition to leading the English department, she also serves as the remediation and credit recovery coordinator for Hampton High School. She created Google Sites that host work from core and elective courses for each specific grading period. By creating one central location for work, she helped streamline the grade recovery process and ensured that students continue to grow academically as they stay on track for graduation.

As senior class sponsor, Ware shares in many of the most memorable high school moments and ensures that students have life-long, meaningful memories to carry with them far beyond the high school experience. Being a champion of student engagement, she not only works to increase student participation in her own classroom, but regularly provides training and support to other teachers on new, innovative strategies.