Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Shelley Lomogda

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: Physical education teacher at Academy for Discovery at Lakewood

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Shelley Lomogda joined Academy for Discovery at Lakewood and Norfolk Public Schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Lomogda has been an integral part of our staff health and wellness by incorporating contests and wellness newsletters (Biggest Loser, water intake, and workout Wednesday). Not only does Lomogda assist the staff, but also the students. Lomogda was the ADL Girls on the Run Coach for the fall and will be coaching our track teams in the spring. Lomogda is always willing to lend a hand in the building and is a lifelong learner.