Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Sharon Daugherty

Division: Gloucester County Public Schools

Position: K-5 math specialist at Achilles Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Sharon Daugherty goes above and beyond to help students and staff. She is always willing to lend a hand, teach a lesson, and explain math strategies. She find creative ways to make math fun throughout the year. Daugherty meets with students regularly to provide intervention services and reinforce math skills. She also teaches a fifth grade math extension group to help get students ready for higher math. Daugherty serves on the division math committee and has been an integral part of developing the Gloucester County pacing guide and curriculum map, which is full of useful resources for teachers and students. As her fellow teachers say- she is awesome!