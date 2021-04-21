Excellent Educators: Shari Gomez

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Shari Gomez

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: Instructional technology resource teacher at Blair Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Shari Gomez supports parents, teachers, administrators, and central office staff each day. She finds the time to create and identify resources for teachers, she runs professional developments each week for staff, and answers emails, calls, or texts with a smile! She created a Zoom phone number to share with parents and students to help trouble shoot issues and ensure that they are receiving the quality instruction delivered by our terrific teachers.

We have over 1,200 students, and 100 staff that she supports, all while having division level tasks and serving an elementary school. She made herself visible to staff through virtual classroom visits and weekly personal development offerings based on their needs. She supported our teachers and made them feel comfortable during our virtual teaching. Her passion, expertise, and student focus in something to be admired. She is a treasure.