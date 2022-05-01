Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Shana Gist

Division: York County School Division

Position: English teacher at Bruton High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Shana Gist is a dedicated teacher and a valuable member of our school community and the English department. She teaches English 11, one of the most challenging years for many our students.

This year, our teachers have assessed each student’s progress and created an individual tiered support plan to help them meet with success on the end of course reading and writing SOLs. Proficient performance on these tests is required for graduation. Gist embraces this challenge by creating lessons that are high interest, engaging, and challenging for students.

She was one of the first teachers to use our new learning commons space to provide students flexibility in their learning. When she is not teaching, she supports students by serving as the junior class sponsor, Purple Star School representative and key club sponsor. At Bruton High School, she is one of our best teachers and she works each year to ensure the success of all students.