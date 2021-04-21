Excellent Educators: Shamira Moore

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Shamira Moore

Division: Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools

Position: Kindergarten teacher at Sheep Harney Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Like many teachers, Shamira Moore uses the hybrid model for instruction, and she is rocking it out! During instruction, Moore’s class operates smoothly as her face-to-face group transitions in working with her virtual students. From the beginning of the day to the end, she is maximizing every opportunity to make sure that all of her students are receiving a fantastic education.

Students who are in-person, as well as those who are learning remotely, work with Moore in whole, small groups, and even one-to-one sessions. She uses small group instruction via Zoom to create breakout rooms, in which she is able to effectively differentiate learning for her students based on formal and informal virtual assessments. Many times, Moore stays at school well after the day has ended, even on Fridays when everyone is ready to go home, to ensure her lessons include engagement.

She encourages her students to do their best no matter what. The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been easy for everyone, but Moore accommodates for all students and families. Students are showing growth in her class, and she holds them accountable for their own learning. The students love to be challenged by Moore and have risen to meet the expectations. In fact, currently, nine out of 21 students are reading at first grade level. This is commendable!

Moore is an asset to her team and the entire school! Parents enjoy watching her teach their children as she enforces a positive and respectful learning environment. If parents have questions, she responds immediately. Moore assists parents with translation when needed. It is fun for her and the student’s parents love it!

Moore thinks outside of the box and offers a nightly reading boot camp to focus on skills to help better prepare them for their end of year assessments. She even volunteers her time and offers tutoring lessons after school at our local YMCA.

Moore is a hard worker who is dedicated and passionate about education, even during a pandemic. She always goes above and beyond for her students and keeps them as our number one priority, even during this unprecedented time. It is with great honor to nominate Moore as a teacher who goes above and beyond everyday.