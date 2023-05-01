Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Selesa Johnson-Daniels

Division: Bertie County Schools

Position: Fourth grade teacher at Aulander Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Selesa Johnson-Daniels leads within the classroom, school, and the state of North Carolina. In November 2022, she received the “Essential Piece” Award which speaks to her commitment to her students, families, and colleagues. Johnson-Daniels also led the State of North Carolina by presenting at the AIMS Conference and the NCRESA Leadership Conference, in which she shared strategies with other stakeholders on how to “aggressively progress monitor” students’ work by giving them accurate and timely feedback while providing students with exemplars to teach concepts and state standards.

She challenges her students to do their best at all times as well as think outside of the box. In addition, she encourages students to use and apply high-yield strategies in their learning, which proved effective by achieving 80% proficiency on the math end-of-grade test for the 2021-2022 school year (COVID-19 year). Johnson-Daniels is a native of Montego Bay, Jamaica, a God-fearing woman, an asset to Bertie County Schools, and a one-of-a-kind gem!