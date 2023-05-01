Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Sarah Smith

Division: Suffolk Public Schools

Position: Physical education teacher at Nansemond River High School

What the school district said about this Excellent Educator: Sarah Smith was a student at Nansemond River High School from 1990 to 1994, being the first graduating class to attend all four years. She came full circle by coming back to her alma mater and has dedicated her time to teaching there for the past 19 years.

Smith not only teaches physical education, health, and driver’s education, but also works as the Nansemond River Head Athletic Trainer. After putting in full days of teaching, she dedicates countless hours in the afternoon and evening to assist student athletes if they are injured during practice or games. Smith spends more time at school each day than she does at home. She is an ever present and reliable figure at all athletic events at Nansemond River High School.