Excellent Educators: Roshawnda Johnson

Southside STEM Academy at Campostella teacher Roshawnda Johnson was nominated as an Excellent Educator by Norfolk Public Schools.

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Position: Family engagement specialist at Southside STEM Academy at Camostella

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Roshawnda Johnson worked with area businesses to secure donations for staff appreciation during “Love Month” for February and the staff “Welcome Back” breakfast. She gathered a team of folks to safely distribute the treats. She also secured a variety of superstar National Football League supporters to do motivational videos for our students. 

