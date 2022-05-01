Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Regina Cooper

Division: Hertford County Public Schools

Position: Fourth grade teacher at Riverview Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Regina Cooper is an amazing 4th grade educator. She has been an elementary teacher for 18 years. She takes pride in her work and in her students. She goes above and beyond to ensure that all students are reaching their full potential. She also shares her strategies and successes with other teachers to help with their classroom endeavors.

Cooper is a data driven educator who identifies the strengths and weaknesses of her students and finds research-based strategies to narrow their academic gaps. Her results-oriented teaching strategies provide student’s with a global perspective as it relates to becoming lifelong learners. She has been warmly titled “Super Cooper,” as she has demonstrated invincible drive to meet the needs of all students at Riverview Elementary School.

Although she began this year as a second grade teacher, Cooper was unexpectedly transitioned to fourth grade and it was no surprise to see her putting those super powers to work. Students’ behavior, academics, and their drive soon adapted to her motivational teaching abilities. As a mom who successfully balances home and work, she understands that building relationships with parents and guardians is key to student’s success.

Cooper is well deserving of being one of WAVY-TV’s Excellent Educators. She is a true inspiration to students and staff. Her dedication to her craft speaks volumes and this would be the perfect opportunity for her hard work and dedication to be recognized.