Excellent Educators: Rebecca Lusk

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Rebecca Lusk

Division: Northampton County Public Schools

Position: Special education teacher at Northampton Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Rebecca Lusk, a special education teacher at Northampton Middle School in Northampton County Public Schools, not only goes above and beyond expectations for her students during the school day, but also serves as the chairperson for the Junior National Honor Society.

Each year, the Junior National Honor Society participates in a “February Freeze” to raise money for Habitat for Humanity. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the “February Freeze” was cancelled; however, the cancellation did not stop Lusk and the National Junior Honor Society members from virtually raising $3,420. Lusk is an educator respected by her fellow teachers, administrators, students, parents, and community members. She truly is an educator who cares for her students, school, and the community she serves.