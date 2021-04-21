Excellent Educators: Rebecca Karch

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Rebecca Karch

Division: Chesapeake Public Schools

Position: Third grade teacher at G.W. Carver Intermediate School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: On-campus learning with Rebecca Karch, even during these unprecedented times, is a magical experience for her group of young scholars. Karch employs strategies and techniques that promote self-exploration, efficacy, and autonomous learning. Her students know that they are loved in this warm and nurturing classroom environment, and whenever situations warrant that students learn online, Karch transports her students into a virtual replica of their on-campus home.

Karch has participated in numerous computer-based trainings to enhance her online prowess and to keep her students engaged on and offline. She has utilized Nearpod, Prodigy, and Kahoot, as well as resources found within Google Classroom and Zoom. She has taught her students to navigate Schoology to access independent lessons, videos, and learning tools. She encourages her students to embrace the “new normal” way of learning by sending out “blasts” before online events, like her virtual pajama jam or Wednesday Winter read alouds.