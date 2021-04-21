Excellent Educators: Rebecca Hassell

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Rebecca Hassell

Division: Camden County Schools

Position: Kindergarten teacher at Grandy Primary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Rebecca Hassell has been teaching grades kindergarten through second grade at Grandy Primary School for 28 years. She was a product of Camden, and has helped lay the academic foundation for hundreds of students at Grandy Primary School. Hassell is respected by the students, staff, and the Camden community. She is best known for her compassion and dedication towards making learning fun for her students.

Although she may be coming to the end of her career, she has the spirit and passion of a first year teacher excited to get to know her first class. She comes to work with a smile everyday and works hard to build positive relationships with her students and their families.

Hassell has been an active leader in the building, serving on many committees and leadership roles. She is an advocate for the teaching profession and for future teachers. Hassell is a big part of the overall success at Grandy Primary School and the pure definition of greatness. We thank her for her desire, dedication, determination, and most of all her heart for teaching.