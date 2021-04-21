Excellent Educators: Raven Revell

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Raven Revell

Division: Norfolk Public Schools

Position: School counselor at David Gilbert Jacox Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Since the closure of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, Raven Revell has gone above and beyond her duties as a school counselor. She conducts home visits in an effort to assist parents and students with technology concerns, social-emotional concerns, and to provided additional resources to help families in need.

Further, Revell work with a school interventionist to start a mobile school supply program. She gathered school supplies that our students needed while working online. Revell posted the distribution dates and locations on Class Dojo. She also continues to plan and prepare programs that bring our families together, such as a virtual “dads and daughters” Bingo night, virtual honor roll assemblies, virtual positive behavioral interventions and supports “house parties.”