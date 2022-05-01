Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Randy Applegate

Division: Mathews County Public Schools

Position: Career and technology teacher at Mathews High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Randy Applegate is truly a master at his craft and embodies all of the traits of a great teacher. Serving as a career and technology teacher, he always goes the extra mile when it comes to his lesson plans and instruction, and his assignments are incredibly engaging for students. He is also willing to help with the technology needs of all faculty and staff in any way he can, and goes above and beyond to help in a number of ways beyond just technology.