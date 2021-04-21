Excellent Educators: Rachel Joyner

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Rachel Joyner

Division: Camden County Schools

Position: Sixth grade science teacher at Camden Intermediate School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Rachel Joyner is Camden Intermediate Schools’ 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year! She is passionate about her students, often saying, “I come here every day for my students.” She is especially energized about teaching her “favorite” subject, science.

She engages her students in hands-on activities and presentations; but not only is she passionate about learning, she also demonstrates that she cares greatly about the students’ lives in general.