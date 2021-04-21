Excellent Educators: Paula Bennett

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Paula Bennett

Division: Poquoson City Public Schools

Position: Art teacher at Poquoson High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Paula Bennett is an art teacher, the yearbook sponsor, and the student clubs and activities sponsor at Poquoson High School. She hasn’t let the coronavirus pandemic tarnish her love for her students and her desire to see them succeed.

This year, Bennett has become famous for making “porch drops” of art supplies so that students have what they need to continue creating and learning. In addition to teaching art, she prioritizes students’ and has created a classroom environment, both in-person and virtually, where students are supported and have an outlet to process the isolation of the pandemic.

Beyond her art students, Bennett works to continue promoting school spirit and a sense of connection among the student body. She recently spearheaded a supply drive for a local animal rescue, and is currently adapting school traditions to COVID-19 protocols so that students can celebrating homecoming. Bennett continues to make a difference during challenging times.