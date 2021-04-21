Excellent Educators: Patrick Billups

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Patrick Billups

Division: Mathews County Public Schools

Position: Music teacher at Lee Jackson Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Patrick O. Billups- Mr. Billups currently serves as the music teacher at Lee Jackson Elementary School. In addition to his role as music teacher, he has been vital this current school year with helping our staff develop the ability to provide virtual instruction.

Billups worked with our teachers in helping to set up their Google classrooms, along with troubleshooting their technological needs. Additionally, Billups spearheaded our current format of the daily news program. Finally, Mr. Billups (when not teaching) has worked with our students in our SPIRE reading intervention program.

Billups is very active in the community of Mathews. He serves as the senior pastor of Relevant Church in Mathews. During his tenure as pastor, he has given back to our community in numerous ways. Billups (along with other clergy and community partners) provided free backpacks and supplies to the students in Mathews for the past several years. Additionally, Billups and his congregation host events where they randomly pay for groceries and fuel for the residents of Mathews County.

In closing, Billups continues to use his gifts and talents to make our school and community a better place to learn and live.