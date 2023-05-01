Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Patricia Leathrum

Division: Chesapeake Public Schools

Position: Sixth grade math teacher at Indian River Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Patricia Leathrum has been recognized for her teaching in many ways, including by the Chesapeake School Board for Educational Excellence in 2014 and a “Virtually Unstoppable Award” for excellence in virtual teaching in 2020, among many others. Leathrum currently serves as the school’s field hockey coach, middle school team leader, Rising Sixth Grade Committee chairperson, and AVID Site Team member. She lives in Chesapeake with her husband. She has three adult children who are CPS graduates. Two are engineers, and one is a pediatrician.