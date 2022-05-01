Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Patricia Burger

Division: York County School Division

Position: First grade teacher at Coventry Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Patricia Burger serves as the first grade lead teacher at Coventry Elementary School. She has done a phenomenal job leading her team throughout the coronavirus pandemic, mentoring multiple new teachers and long-term substitutes throughout the past two years. Burger provides her students with meaningful learning opportunities each day and finds creative ways to make learning fun. She meets students where they are academically and expertly intervenes to close any learning gaps. She is the model of love and respect for students, and they reciprocate that love in their positive classroom community.