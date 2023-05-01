Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Morgan Knight

Division: Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Position: Art teacher at Red Mill Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Morgan Knight is a shining example of a life-long learning and reflects a growth mindset, which she passes along to her students. Additionally, she is committed to making learning fun and memorable for students.

As an art teacher, she makes it her mission to influence all of her students towards a love of art and a love for their fellow classmates. She works to help each student develop and appreciation for art while also developing their artistic skills. She has an uncanny ability to help all students, whether they are a skilled artist or can barely draw a straight line, feel successful.