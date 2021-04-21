Excellent Educators: Monica Vaughan

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Monica Vaughan

Division: Suffolk Public Schools

Position: Special education teacher at King’s Fork Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Monica Vaughan is a special education teacher at King’s Fork Middle School. Vaughan works tirelessly around the clock to provide academic support and encouragement to our students.

Not only does Vaughan provide one-on-one and small group instruction to her English eight and geography students, she is a constant advocate for all students. She does not hesitate to reach out to students and parents to offer assistance. Vaughan has been making home visits since school closed in March of last year to deliver supplies, computer chargers, and most importantly, to connect with students and parents. Her current students do not only know her as the teacher they see during live instruction; they know her because she has shown up at their doorsteps to offer her time and resources.

Vaughan has a gift that allows her to see past circumstances or behaviors, to help guide and encourage all students to actualize their full potential. Vaughan is also known as the hospitality queen of the school, and she sponsors the school’s Ladies of Distinction extracurricular club. She is a shining star for all stakeholders within our Jaguar family!