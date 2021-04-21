Excellent Educators: Molly Loch

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Molly Loch

Division: Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Position: Art teacher at Providence Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Molly Loch has been at Providence Elementary School for three years. She has been an inspiration to many. Loch goes above and beyond to support our students and their many talents. She works with the community, staff and parents in ways that help bring art to life for the students of Providence Elementary School.