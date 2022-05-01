Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Mindy McCann

Division: Isle of Wight County Public Schools

Position: Math teacher at Smithfield High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Mindy McCann is a dedicated math teacher at Smithfield High School. She builds excellent rapport with her students and holds numerous after school tutoring sessions to ensure her students are successful. McCann’s excellence as an instructor is exhibited in her students 90% pass rate on their fall SOL tests.

To additionally foster student relationships, McCann manages and participates in extracurricular activities. She comes to student sporting events and musical concerts. She is the current Smithfield High School field hockey coach and works diligently to develop a strong program centered on academics, growth, and teamwork.

McCann is also a teacher leading chairing our Blue and Gold Committee, which foster positive staff morale through staff events that center around building culture, fellowship, and teamwork. Furthermore, she sponsors Interact Club and RPG Dungeons and Dragons. The goal of Interact Club is to support student understanding on community relationships and giving back. The club has sponsored several drives and fundraisers, to include a mitten drive and gifts for our custodial staff. They also participate in numerous other community service events.

McCann is continuing to develop her craft as a teacher. She eagerly seeks out new instructional techniques, interactive technology, and feedback to further support her students’ learning. Currently, she has completed her college coursework and plans on taking the praxis for Algebra II. She is a lifelong learner and loves Smithfield High School and her students!