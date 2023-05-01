Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Michelle Williams

Division: Mathews County Public Schools

Position: Math and family consumer science at Thomas Hunter Middle School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Michelle Williams has been passionate about instructing students in valuable life skills. Prior to this year, she was the sole math 6 teacher at THMS. Last year, she worked hard and got her endorsement in family and consumer sciences.

For the first time in years, THMS was able to offer the valuable FCS curriculum as an elective to seventh and eighth graders and as a part of a resource rotation to fifth and sixth graders. The start up cost for these programs is huge, but Williams does not shy away from a challenge. The community has supported her in amazing ways and donated almost 100% of the funding to stock an entire kitchen, purchase a class set of industrial sewing machines, supply the funds for grocery shopping, and send students to the FCCLA conference among other items! The students love her classes and her passion!